'Petrol prices should be reduced by Rs. 100'

ISLAMABAD: Following the Iran-US peace accord implementation, hopes rise regarding the reduction in petrol prices in Pakistan, after Amir Jamat-e- Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) senator Ali Zafar also demanded a reduction in per-litre from the government.

Speaking to media correspondents, Senator Ali Zafar demanded that the per-litre petrol prices be reduced by Rs. 100, and also said that the petrol levy should be abolished.

Earlier, Amir JI, Hafiz Naeem also demanded that the federal government should reduce the petrol price by Rs. 225 per litre.

Read Also: Hafiz Naeem demands reduction in fuel price to Rs225 per litre

PTI senator Ali Zafar said that the petrol prices in the international market have come down significantly. He demanded that the real and complete benefit of this reduction should be trickled down to the underprivileged people of Pakistan.

He also demanded that the government bring down the current prices of petrol to the level of 2022, so that people facing inflation could get a chance to breathe.

Ali Zafar added that with the complete removal of the petrol levy, people could get immediate and significant relief, government should take steps on an emergency basis.