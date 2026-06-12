Petrol pump owners demand monthly fuel price review

ISLAMABAD: Petrol pump owners in Pakistan have called on the government to replace the current weekly fuel pricing mechanism with a monthly review system, arguing that frequent price revisions are creating financial and administrative challenges for fuel retailers.

According to the petrol pump owners association, regular fluctuations in fuel prices are undermining business stability and making it increasingly difficult for dealers to manage operations effectively.

Petrol pump owners maintain that setting fuel prices on a monthly basis would bring greater stability to the market and provide a more predictable business environment.

The association further stated that a monthly pricing mechanism would benefit both fuel dealers and consumers by reducing uncertainty and improving planning.

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Calling for an immediate review of the existing petroleum pricing framework, the association urged the authorities to address the issue without delay.

Petrol pump owners warned that if their demands are not accepted, they will launch a nationwide protest campaign. They added that responsibility for any escalation of the situation would rest with the relevant authorities should the matter remain unresolved.

The association also argued that frequent changes in fuel prices are contributing to growing uncertainty and frustration among consumers.