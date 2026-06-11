KARACHI: Pakistan’s automobile sector witnessed robust growth during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, with overall vehicle sales rising by 45 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The report showed that total vehicle sales reached 183,704 units during July-May FY2025-26, reflecting a significant recovery in consumer demand and market activity.

Car Sales Rise 19 percent in May

Passenger car sales stood at 17,660 units in May 2026, marking a 19 percent increase on an annual basis.

However, on a month-on-month basis, vehicle sales declined by 20 percent, mainly due to reduced business activity during the Eid holidays, the report said.

Motorcycle, Three-Wheeler Sales Remain Strong

Sales of motorcycles and three-wheelers totaled 172,433 units in May, down 13 percent year-on-year and 10 percent from April.

Despite the monthly slowdown, cumulative sales of motorcycles and three-wheelers during the first 11 months of the fiscal year reached 1.8 million units, registering a 30 percent annual increase.

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Leading Manufacturer

Among major manufacturers in Pakistan, Pak Suzuki Motor Company posted the strongest growth, with sales surging 75 percent year-on-year to 8,856 units in May.

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan also reported positive performance, selling 2,230 units, up 11 percent from the same month last year.

In contrast, Hyundai Nishat Motor recorded a 31 percent decline in sales, with only 902 units sold during the month.

Industry Outlook

Analysts believe improving consumer confidence, easier financing conditions and relative economic stability have contributed to the auto sector’s recovery. The strong performance during FY2025-26 indicates growing demand for vehicles in Pakistan, despite short-term fluctuations due to seasonal factors such as Eid holidays.