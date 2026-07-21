Petrol pump owners threaten to suspend operations in Pakistan

All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association has threatened to suspend operations across Pakistan if talks with the government fail to address their concerns over a proposed daily fuel pricing mechanism and low dealer margins.

Following the warning, Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik invited representatives of the association for talks.

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According to the association, the meeting, scheduled for 4:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, will focus on increasing dealer commissions, the fuel pricing system, supply chain issues and other demands raised by petrol pump operators.

All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owner Association leader Inam-ul-Haq said the group’s demands were entirely legitimate, arguing that the daily fuel price revision was unacceptable and it is not possible to run petrol pumps with current commission rates.

They also called on the government to improve the petrol supply system and address what he described as the dealers’ legitimate demands.

Inam-Ul-Haq warned that if negotiations failed to yield meaningful progress, the association would announce a nationwide shutdown of petrol pumps.

The association also vowed to continue pursuing its demands through constitutional, legal and democratic means.