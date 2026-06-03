Petrol pump scuffle leads to death of 70-year-old man - VIDEO

KARACHI: In a heart-wrenching incident, an elderly laborer was brutally beaten to death following a minor dispute over queue-jumping at a fuel station, ARY News reported.

ARY News has acquired CCTV footage of the incident, which took place two days ago at a petrol pump in the Bhimpura area of Karachi’s Old City. The elderly citizen, identified as 70-year-old Fazal, was murdered in front of his son, Javed—who is also a laborer—and his grandson.

According to details, a motorcyclist was waiting at the petrol pump when another motorcycle carrying four people, including Fazal and two children, arrived.

The second motorcycle bypassed the first bike in the queue. When the first motorcyclist protested the move, a heated argument ensued, escalating into a violent altercation that claimed the elderly man’s life.

Police confirmed that Fazal was repeatedly punched in the face and head.

کراچی میں پیٹرول پمپ پر موٹر سائیکل آ گے لے جانے پر جھگڑا

70 سالہ بزرگ محنت کش بیٹے اور پوتوں کے سامنے قتل#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/miRmcqhfzm — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 3, 2026

Authorities stated that the two culprits have been on the run since the incident. However, an active search is underway, with police utilizing facial data and details extracted from the CCTV footage.

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Law enforcement officials expressed confidence that the perpetrators will be apprehended soon