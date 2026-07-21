Petrol pumps to shut down across Pakistan

KARACHI: All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association (APPPOA) has announced an indefinite countrywide strike, ARY News reported.

The APPPOA, in its announcement, said that on the night of July 22 at 12 am, all the petrol pumps across the country will be shut.

The annoucement comes after the negotiations between APPPOA and Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik ended without any result.

According to the APPPOA statement, talks regarding daily petroleum product pricing and an increase in profit margins ended in failure.

More updates to follow