ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has adequate petrol reserves to meet the current demand, officials say in the National Coordination and Management Council (NCMC) review meeting.

The NCMC has reviewed the country’s petrol supplies, with officials saying there are sufficient stocks of petroleum products to meet current demand in Pakistan.

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During a briefing, officials apprised that representatives of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) had addressed concerns over supply disruptions.

It was also revealed in the meeting that an unusually sharp increase in petrol sales during the first 15 days of July had raised doubts about supply.

According to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the surge may have been driven by hoarding amid expectations of a possible increase in fuel prices.

The NCMC has directed OGRA to strengthen enforcement measures against hoarding and instructed provincial governments to take action to prevent the practice.

It also ordered the relevant authorities to ensure the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and maintain continuous availability for consumers across the country.