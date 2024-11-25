Petrol pumps at risk of closure amid PTI protest

RAWALPINDI: The ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest has caused significant disruptions in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, sparking fears of a looming petrol shortage, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the government-imposed road blockages have severely disrupted the supply chain, making it nearly impossible for oil tankers to deliver fuel to petrol stations. This disruption has heightened concerns about a petrol shortage in the twin cities. Noman Ali Butt, a leader of the Oil Tankers Association, highlighted that the blocked routes have stalled tanker movement, further aggravating fears of a worsening petrol shortage.

The Oil Tankers Association has appealed to the local administration to urgently reopen the roads to restore the supply chain and ensure uninterrupted delivery of petroleum products.

Butt further warned that if the blockages persist, petrol pumps in the twin cities could face complete shutdowns starting tomorrow, intensifying the ongoing petrol shortage. Such a scenario would add to the public’s woes already aggravated by the ongoing protests.

The concern over fuel shortages comes amid the government’s decision to keep schools closed in the twin cities on Tuesday, November 26, as the disruptions show no signs of easing.

Similarly on November 25, President All Pakistan Traders Association, Ajmal Baloch has appealed for a political resolution to the prevailing chaos engulfing the country.

In a statement, Baloch highlighted the widespread unrest that has affected the common public and economy.

Baloch stated, “There is chaos across the country, and the people are deeply troubled.” He pointed out that the blockade of roads has led to the shutdown of industries, causing significant losses to the trading community.

Expressing concerns over the potential scarcity of essential food items nationwide, Baloch warned, “There is a fear of shortages of foodstuffs across the country.”

He further highlighted the logistical challenges, noting that containers carrying goods are stranded on the roads, exacerbating the crisis.

Pakistan Traders’ association also raised alarms about the disruption in the supply of medicines to medical stores, making it impossible to deliver essential drugs. “Patients are unable to reach hospitals, and ambulances are struggling to find routes, resulting in fatalities,” Baloch remarked.

Ajmal Baloch has called upon the government to address the current situation by implementing a political solution to alleviate the hardships faced by both the general public and the business community.