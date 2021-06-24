Petrol shortage looms as oil tankers start countrywide strike

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association went on a countrywide strike on Thursday, sparking fears that the strike could lead to a shortage of petroleum products in the country.

The striking oil tankers contractors have announced to cut off the supplies of petroleum products to fuel stations across the country until their demands are not met. They said they have stopped oil tankers wherever they were in the country.

The association’s president Abidullah Afridi demanded that income and withholding tax be reduced from 3.5 per cent to 2.5pc.

Shoib Ashraf, an office-bearer of the association, said they be given a share in the White Oil Pipeline (WOP).

Last year in July, the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association had announced the countrywide strike for an indefinite period to protest against the increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes.

The association cut off oil supply to the entire country after the government failed in resolving their issues. Afridi said their sector worked 24 hours and continued oil supply across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. “There is no business and they have increased the tax,” he said.