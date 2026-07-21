KARACHI, July 21: The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has become divided over a proposed nationwide strike, with dealers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announcing a shutdown from July 22, while their counterparts in Sindh and Balochistan have refused to back an immediate strike, ARY News reported.

The split comes after differences also emerged between the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association and the Petrol Pump Owners Association over the strike plan, with pump owners insisting on an immediate shutdown while dealers stopped short of announcing one.

The PPDA has convened an executive committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation and formulate a nationwide strategy.

According to the association, dealers from across the country will be consulted before a final decision is taken on the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) request for a seven-day deadline to resolve their concerns.

The executive committee will also decide whether to launch a nationwide strike or adopt other protest options.

Dealers in Sindh and Balochistan said they would not support an immediate strike, maintaining that the government has assured them their issues would be resolved and has requested one week’s time.

The association said OGRA would be formally informed after a final decision is reached.

Negotiations between the dealers and the authorities failed to produce an agreement on an increase in dealer margins and the proposed daily petrol price mechanism, prompting fresh uncertainty over the future course of action.

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