Petroleum dealers end nationwide strike after successful talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) called off their nationwide strike on Thursday after successful negotiations with the federal government over an increase in their profit margin, ARY News reported.

According to sources, talks between petroleum division and petrol dealers’ remained successful after the federal government agreed over increasing their profit margin by Rs0.99 per litre.

Most of the petrol pumps across the country discontinued selling fuel on Thursday as petroleum dealers went on a nationwide strike for an indefinite period in protest against low-profit margin.

The petroleum dealers were demanding an increase of up to six per cent from the current three per cent in their profit margin.

‘Govt to accept legitimate demands’

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar earlier today said that government is ready to accept legitimate demands of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers’ Association.

Azhar in his statement claimed that few groups want to increase their profit margin upto Rs9, which is unacceptable to the government.

The minister urged the dealers to reconsider their strike based on the inconvenience being faced by the general public.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that a summary for an increase in profit margin of the petroleum dealers’ association was already with the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the matter will be resolved in the next meeting.

PPDA strike

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) had announced to observe a countrywide strike on November 25 against low-profit margins.

Almost all petrol pumps were shut in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities of the country. Panic gripped major cities on Wednesday as citizens rushed to petrol pumps to top up tanks of their vehicles.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Pakistan, HASCOL, and Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan had announced that their Company Owned and Company Operated (COCO) stations will stay open during the strike.

