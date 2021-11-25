Thursday, November 25, 2021
Citizens suffer as petroleum dealers go on indefinite strike

KARACHI: Most of the petrol pumps across the country discontinued selling fuel on Thursday as petroleum dealers went on a nationwide strike for an indefinite period in protest against low profit margin, troubling commuters and motorists.

Almost all petrol pumps were shut in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities of the country. Panic gripped major cities on Wednesday as citizens rushed to petrol pumps to top up tanks of their vehicles.

The petroleum dealers are demanding an increase of up to six per cent from the current three per cent in their profit margin.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Pakistan, HASCOL, and Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan have announced that their Company Owned and Company Operated (COCO) stations will stay open during the strike.

List of petrol pumps that will stay open during the strike:

KARACHI

  • Clifton road Karachi
  • SD/2 block akda scheme no-2 North Nazimabad
  • M.S.11, Korangi, Karachi
  • P-I main Khyaban-e-Ittehad, karachi
  • Abdullah Shah Ghazi Clifton Karachi
  • 28 A-9, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
  • Near KDA workshop Shahrah-e-Faisal

QUETTA

  • Quetta Chaman Road

PESHAWAR

  • KHYBER ROAD, PESHAWAR CANTT
  • M/S METRO F/S G.T. ROAD PESHAWAR
  • NEAR D.C OFFICE MARDAN

RAWALPINDI

  • PAK SECRETARIAT ISLAMABAD
  • 13 CAPITAL ISLAMABAD
  • AIRPORT ROAD CIVIL LINES RAWALPINDI
  • 3A THE MALL RAWALPINDI
  • DIPLOMATIC ENCLAVE ISLAMABAD

SUKKUR

  • LARKANA BY PASS ROAD, DEH
  • NEAR AYUB GATE SUKKUR

MULTAN

  • MULTAN BYE PASS AT MOUZ
  • NEAR PUL MAUJ DARYA MULTAN

HYDERABAD

  • Sanghar Road

FAISALABAD

  • LIAQUAT ROAD FAISALABAD

Complete list

 

