Citizens suffer as petroleum dealers go on indefinite strike

KARACHI: Most of the petrol pumps across the country discontinued selling fuel on Thursday as petroleum dealers went on a nationwide strike for an indefinite period in protest against low profit margin, troubling commuters and motorists.

Almost all petrol pumps were shut in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities of the country. Panic gripped major cities on Wednesday as citizens rushed to petrol pumps to top up tanks of their vehicles.

The petroleum dealers are demanding an increase of up to six per cent from the current three per cent in their profit margin.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Pakistan, HASCOL, and Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan have announced that their Company Owned and Company Operated (COCO) stations will stay open during the strike.

List of petrol pumps that will stay open during the strike:

KARACHI

Clifton road Karachi

SD/2 block akda scheme no-2 North Nazimabad

M.S.11, Korangi, Karachi

P-I main Khyaban-e-Ittehad, karachi

Abdullah Shah Ghazi Clifton Karachi

28 A-9, Main Korangi Road, Karachi

Near KDA workshop Shahrah-e-Faisal

QUETTA

Quetta Chaman Road

PESHAWAR

KHYBER ROAD, PESHAWAR CANTT

M/S METRO F/S G.T. ROAD PESHAWAR

NEAR D.C OFFICE MARDAN

RAWALPINDI

PAK SECRETARIAT ISLAMABAD

13 CAPITAL ISLAMABAD

AIRPORT ROAD CIVIL LINES RAWALPINDI

3A THE MALL RAWALPINDI

DIPLOMATIC ENCLAVE ISLAMABAD

SUKKUR

LARKANA BY PASS ROAD, DEH

NEAR AYUB GATE SUKKUR

MULTAN

MULTAN BYE PASS AT MOUZ

NEAR PUL MAUJ DARYA MULTAN

HYDERABAD

Sanghar Road

FAISALABAD

LIAQUAT ROAD FAISALABAD

