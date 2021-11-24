Petrol stations witness long queues ahead of countrywide strike

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Long queues of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps across the country as the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association announced a nationwide strike and closure of fuel stations from tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

Across the country, motorists waited in long lines to fill up their vehicles.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has taken notice of disruption being created in fuel supply nationwide and warned that strict action would be taken over hindering supply to petrol pumps.

A spokesman for the Ogra said that oil marketing companies have been directed to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to the petrol pumps and enforcement teams have been formed in this regard.

The regulatory authority said that its enforcement teams are also on the ground to monitor the situation and warned that anyone trying to hinder the fuel supply would be dealt with accordingly.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar also responded to the strike call and said that the next meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) would decide on the profit margin demanded by petroleum dealers on fuel prices.

He said that the government is in contact with the petroleum dealers association and a summary aimed at reviewing their margin on fuel prices is already being tabled before the ECC.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), a state-owned fuel company, and Shell Pakistan have decided to keep its company operative stations open across the country during the Thursday strike.

“All our company-owned and company-operated (COCO) stations nationwide will remain open and continue to function normally,” the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) will observe a countrywide strike on November 25 (tomorrow) against low-profit margins.

