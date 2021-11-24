‘No need to panic’: Fuel companies to operate petrol pumps, says ministry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday said that the next meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) would decide on the profit margin demanded by petroleum dealers on fuel prices, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the government is in contact with the petroleum dealers association and a summary aimed at reviewing their margin on fuel prices is already being tabled before the ECC.

A spokesman for the petroleum division while commenting on the strike call from the petroleum dealers said that the ministry is committed to a suitable increase in the margin of oil marketing companies and dealers.

“The federal cabinet is likely to decide on a margin within 10 days,” it said.

The ministry further said that all fuel companies including PSO, Shell, Total, and others would operate their petrol pumps tomorrow and they had dispatched the oil tankers for ensuring effective oil supply nationwide.

The ministry further shared that different organizations of the oil sector have expressed their satisfaction over their measures. “There is no need for the public to get panic over the situation,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) announced to observe countrywide strike on November 25 (tomorrow) against low-profit margins.

A spokesperson for the association said that all petrol pumps across the country including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Thursday.

We have no other option but to go on strike as the government has failed to meet the November 17 deadline for the fulfillment of our demands despite the assurance after which the November 5 strike was postponed.

He said the strike could extend to an “unspecified period” if the government continues to ignore the association’s demands.

