Petroleum division announces bids for exploring new oil, gas reserves

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that the petroleum division has announced bidding for exploration of new oil and gas reservoirs in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to share the details, Hammad Azhar said that the petroleum division has announced a bidding round of 14 new blocks covering 24000 sq kilometers for exploration of oil and gas resources.

The bidding, according to the energy minister was aimed ‘to tap resource potential of 15 TCF gas, 180 mb oil, $ 100 m investment and $1.2 m in social welfare schemes.’

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in October this year announced the discovery of a gas reservoir in Kohlu District of Balochistan.

In a statement, the OGDCL said it had made a gas discovery at Jandran West X-1 well which is located in Kohlu District, Balochistan Province, Pakistan.

Jandran West X-1 well was spudded in on 19th May 2021 as an exploratory well and drilled down to a total depth of 1627m into Parh Formation. Based on the good gas shows during drilling, interpretation of open hole logs data, Drill Stem Test (DST) has been performed in Mughalkot Formation. The well flowed at the rate of 2.391 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas with traces of condensate at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 455 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) at 32/64″ choke size, the statement read.

This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country.

