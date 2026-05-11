ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik met Barrick Chairman John L. Thornton to review progress and discuss future plans for the Reko Diq Copper-Gold Project, the Petroleum Division said in a statement.

According to a news release, both sides exchanged views on the development of the project and discussed ongoing efforts to advance work on Reko Diq, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold projects.

Ali Pervaiz Malik highlighted the strategic importance of the project for Pakistan’s economic growth and the development of the mineral sector. He said Reko Diq is a flagship national project that will play a vital role in attracting investment, creating employment opportunities, and promoting socio-economic development in Balochistan.

John L. Thornton reaffirmed Barrick’s commitment to the project and appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s continued support in advancing the initiative. Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination to achieve key milestones.

Reko Diq is owned 50 per cent by Barrick, 25 per cent by three federal state-owned enterprises, and 25 per cent by the Government of Balochistan, reflecting a strong partnership framework for the project’s development.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reiterating their commitment to jointly advancing the Reko Diq project.

PM Shehbaz welcomes Australian interest in mines and minerals, highlights Reko Diq’s potential

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Australia relations and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the agriculture and livestock sectors, which hold significant potential for increased cooperation.

In a meeting with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Tim Kane, who paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Shehbaz also expressed his appreciation for Australia’s interest in Pakistan’s mining and minerals sector. He highlighted Reko-Diq as a prime example of Pakistan’s vast potential in this field.