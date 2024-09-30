Petroleum prices slashed across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a reduction in petroleum prices, offering some relief to the public, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the notification, the price of petrol has been decreased by Rs 2.7 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs 247.03 per liter.

High-speed diesel saw a reduction of Rs 3.40 per liter, while light diesel has been lowered by Rs 1.30 per liter. Kerosene oil prices have also been reduced by Rs 3.57 per liter.

This decision aims to ease inflationary pressure on consumers amidst rising fuel costs globally.

Earlier to this it was reported that the petroleum products prices in Pakistan are likely to decrease from October 1 amid a significant drop in the international market.

According to details, the federal government is expected to announce a significant reduction in petrol prices on September 30, the sources said.

They added that the petroleum products prices are likely to decrease by Rs 1 to 3 per litre. The diesel prices may also drop by Rs. 3 per litre as the new prices will be in effect from October 1.

The federal government is considering relief after global oil price drop as Brent crude oil prices slashed by US$0.50 to $72.27/barrel.