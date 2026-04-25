Peugeot to make vehicles using Dongfeng technology

Stellantis’ Peugeot brand will start producing ​vehicles in China using technology from ‌long-time partner Dongfeng both for the domestic market and for export, the automaker said ​on Friday.

The announcement came as Peugeot ​made its comeback to the Beijing International ⁠Auto Show, unveiling two new concept ​cars, and marks a renewed industrial ​push by the French Italian carmaker in the world’s largest auto market after years of weak ​sales and restructuring.