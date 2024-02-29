PFA seals fake bottled water units

PAKPATTAN: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed two fake bottled water units and recovered 1,215 bottles of so-called mineral water while carrying out raids in Pakpattan, here on Thursday.

The PFA director general led the operation in Arif Wala. The teams inspected two water units and found it involved in producing fake bottled water in the market.

The PFA said that drinking contaminated water was filled in the non-food grade bottles and supplied in the market. Both the water units have been sealed, while cases have been registered against their owners.

Read more: PFA seizes huge quantity of fake drinks in Multan

Separately, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized a huge quantity of fake drinks in Multan.

As per details, the Punjab food authority caught a unit producing fake drinks in the name of a famous brand from Multan. The PFA officials said that around 500-litre unhealthy syrup, 300-litre fake drinks and a loaded rickshaw were confiscated.

An FIR was registered against the owner of the beverages plant at Mumtazabad police station.