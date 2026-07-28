RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized and destroyed more than 11 maunds of unhygienic meat before it could be supplied to the twin cities, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the meat was being transported in a car and was intercepted during a checkpoint operation near New Chakri Road.

A veterinary doctor accompanying the inspection team examined the meat and declared it unfit for human consumption. The entire stock was subsequently destroyed at a designated dumping site.

The PFA arrested one suspect on the spot, registered a first information report (FIR), and initiated legal proceedings. Police also impounded the vehicle used to transport the meat and launched further investigations.

The spokesperson said the operation prevented contaminated meat from reaching consumers and reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to continuing its crackdown on food adulteration, illegal slaughterhouses, and the sale of unsafe food across the division.

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PFA officials reiterated the authority’s zero-tolerance policy against substandard and hazardous food, stressing that public health cannot be compromised.

They urged citizens to purchase meat only from licensed outlets and ensure it bears the official veterinary stamp to avoid buying unhygienic or spoiled meat.

The authority also appealed to the public to report food adulteration and other illegal food-related activities through the PFA helpline (1223) to help protect public health.