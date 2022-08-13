PFUJ announces protest against cancellation of ARY News NOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Central Secretary General Rana Azeem has announced a protest outside Parliament House against the cancellation of ARY News NOC.

According to details, PFUJ Central Secretary General Rana Azeem has strongly condemned the government’s move to cancel ARY News NOC.

He noted that the journalists union has summoned an emergency meeting over the government’s move and decided to approach Court. “Thousands of workers were economically murdered after the cancellation of NOC,” he said.

Rana Azeem further said that the channel was being punished for showing the truth, announcing to surround Parliament House.

A day earlier, in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

The coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has taken one more step toward the economic murder of the journalist fraternity by cancelling the NOC of ARY News without issuing any show-cause notice.

The cancellation of NOC will be meant by the economic murder of more than 4,000 media workers associated with the news channel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United States (US) also expressed concern over the cancellation of no-objection certificate (NOC) of ARY Communications Private Ltd by Ministry of Interior.

In a statement, the US State Department expressed concern over the cancellation of NOC, stating that they were aware of the restrictions imposed on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan.

