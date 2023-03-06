PFUJ condemns suspension of ARY News transmission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Monday has strongly condemned the suspension of ARY News transmission.

Reacting to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s action of suspending ARY News’s licence, PFUJ President Afzal Butt said the PEMRA is ‘violating’ the laws. There is no such provision in the law to punish any channel without issuing notice, he added.

He warned PEMRA to correct its mistake or else the PFUJ will initiate a countrywide protest.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the licence of the ARY News for broadcasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s statement in the headline slot of 9:00 pm.

Other television channels also aired Imran Khan’s statement but discriminatory action was taken against the ARY News by the electronic media authority.

The suspension order read, “It has been observed that M/s ARY Communications Ltd. (ARY News) on March 05, 2023, in its news bulletin at 9:00 p.m. aired clips of Mr. Imran Khan’s speech delivered at Zaman Park, Lahore, today. ARY News aired referred content in willful defiance to the Prohibition Order.”

It added, “Foregoing in view, the competent authority i.e. the Chairman PEMRA in exercise of powers vested in Section 30(3) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby Suspends broadcast satellite TV Channel license conferred to M/s ARY Communications Ltd. (ARY News) with immediate effect, till further orders.”

Earlier, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a ban on broadcasting ‘live and recorded’ speeches and press conferences of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

