Popular horror game Phasmophobia set for film adaptation

Blumhouse Productions is working to develop a film based on Phasmophobia, the first-person horror game that surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are producing the upcoming film in collaboration with the game’s developer, Kinetic Games Limited.

As of now, no distributor or release date has been announced.

Originally launched in early 2020, Phasmophobia became a viral hit, particularly on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, where streamers helped drive its popularity.

Developed by the indie studio Kinetic Games Limited, the multiplayer ghost-hunting horror game quickly climbed to the top of Steam’s best-seller list, where it remained for several weeks.

Since then, it has been released on multiple consoles and has sold over 23 million copies worldwide. The game also earned critical acclaim, winning Best Debut Game at the 2020 Game Awards.

Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum and President Abhijay Prakash announced the film project during the inaugural Business of Fear event in Hollywood.

Phasmophobia film adaptation will be the studio’s second such project, having successfully developed ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ in 2023.

The film grossed $291 million globally, despite a simultaneous streaming release on Peacock in North America.

Following the success of the film, Blumhouse Productions developed a sequel, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,’ set to arrive in theatres on December 5.