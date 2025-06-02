Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Split Fiction’ heads to Amazon

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the rights for an adaptation of the hit video game ‘Split Fiction,’ starring Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney.

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu is set to direct the film, while ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick write the screenplay for the upcoming title.

Mike Goldberg, Dmitri M. Johnson and M. Chu will produce the ‘Split Fiction’ film, with Sydney Sweeney to executive produce.

Developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, Split Fiction is a co-op adventure game that fuses fantasy and science fiction.

The story centres on two authors, Mio and Zoe, who find themselves trapped inside the worlds they created.

Written by Hazelight founder and director Josef Fares, along with Sebastian Johansson, the game features split-screen gameplay, cooperative combat, platforming challenges, and unique abilities tailored to each character.

The game, released on March 6, became an instant hit and received positive reviews from players and critics.

According to Hazelight, Split Fiction sold more than two million copies in the first week of its launch.

While Sydney Sweeney’s casting for the film has been confirmed, it is yet to be decided whether Sweeney will play Zoe or Mio.

Meanwhile, reports said that the makers of the film were actively looking to cast the Hollywood actor’s co-star in the upcoming title.

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney is set to reprise her role in the upcoming season of the hit show ‘Euphoria.’

The Hollywood star is also working to lead a movie adaptation of ‘The Housemaid.’