Sydney Sweeney hints at ‘unhinged’ story in ‘Euphoria’ season 3

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in ‘Euphoria,’ has teased what fans can expect from the upcoming third season.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Season 2 of the hit HBO show streamed in early 2022, and fans have since been calling for a third season with the return of their beloved characters.

‘Euphoria’ season 3, however, faced delays due to several reasons, including strikes and creative conflicts between Sam Levinson, the creator, and its star, Hollywood actor Zendaya.

As fans await updates on the upcoming season, Sydney Sweeney has said that ‘Euphoria’ season 3 will be more ‘unhinged.’

“I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear. She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well,” the Hollywood actor said in an interview with a US media outlet.

She added, “It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged.”

Read more: Sharon Stone in talks to star in ‘Euphoria’ season 3

As per HBO, ‘Euphoria’ season 3 will feature a time jump to see the young characters past their high school years.

The development was confirmed by Zendaya in October last year when she provided an update on the upcoming season.

While she remained tight-lipped about the many details of season three’s storylines, she teased that it will be “fascinating.”

“I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening,” the Hollywood star said.

‘Euphoria’ is expected to be released next year.

