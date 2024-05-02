PHC bars Punjab police from arresting CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has barred the Punjab police and other agencies from arresting Chief Minister Amin Gandapur in any case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court, comprising Justice S M Ateeq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed, heard the case and directed to file a petition in Lahore High Court within 30 days seeking details of cases registered against the Chief Minister including those in NAB and FIA.

The court told the KP government to take up the matter of case details with the Punjab Government. Ali Amin Ganadapur is the Chief Executive of a province and what impression would it leave if he is arrested.

In a separate development earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notice summoning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in assets case.

Read more: PHC suspends ECP’s notice to CM Ali Amin Gandapur



A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed suspended the ECP notice.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended that it was no longer the authority of ECP to ask for the previous year’s assets’ details, adding that all the details were available on the website of the Election Commission.

In another case pertaining to PTI’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi March, a local court in Islamabad canceled the arrest warrants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.