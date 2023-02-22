PHC directs ECP to announce election schedule

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the election schedule in the province, ARY News reported.

A bench consisting of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Shumail Butt heard petitions against a delay in the announcement of the schedule for polls to the provincial assembly, which was dissolved on Jan 18.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Arshad Ali remarked the court will ask ECP what will happen as the president has announced the date of the election in KP.

President Alvi wrote a letter to the ECP for consultation on the election date, but the body did not agree with the president’s invitation, the ECP lawyer said in his arguments.

He further said the ECP has summoned the attorney general of Pakistan for consultation on the matter and the minutes of the meeting will be shared with the PHC.

How can ECP disagree with the PrpresidentJustice Arshad asked. The PHC while ordering the ECP to announce the election schedule for by-polls in KP issued notice to the AGP to assist the court.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned until February 28.

