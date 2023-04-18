PHC fixes hearing of KP election case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has fixed the hearing of a petition seeking the date of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PHC will hear the petition filed by PA speaker Mushtaq Ghani to seek KP election date. A two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Abdul Shakoor will hear the petition on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Yesterday, the demand for the disbursement of Rs21 billion additional funds for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections was rejected by the federal government, ARY News reported on Monday.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the National Assembly has already passed a resolution regarding the provision of funds for the elections. He added that four judges of the Supreme Court (SC) gave their opinions against the suo motu notice.

He said that the NA already rejected the provision of a supplementary grant. He admitted that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been directed to disburse Rs21 billion during an in-chamber hearing, however, the standing committee on finance directed to take approval of the National Assembly.

The law minister said that the federal cabinet also ordered to take approval for the additional funds from the assembly.

