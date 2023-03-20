PHC grants protective bail to Ali Ameen Gandapur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Peshawar High Court (PHC) DI khan registry has granted protective bail to PTI leader Ali Ameen Gandapur for causing disturbance at Dajjal check post, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the court granted protective bail till April 8 in the Dajjal check post case where the PTI leader Ali Ameen Gandapur caused disturbance.

The police tried to stop former federal minister Gandapur’s car, who was traveling to Dera Ismail Khan, accompanies with others, at the check post, officials said. “He infuriated, confronted with policemen and resorted to firing,” policemen claimed.

“Police officials evade injury in indiscriminate firing,” officials said. “The cars in the convoy of Ali Ameen Gandapur were not stopped and Gandapur escaped from the scene after causing an affray,” according to police officials.

Bhakkar Police later nominated five persons including Gandapur and 33 unknown accused in Dajjal check post rioting case. The accused have been booked under terrorism act and other charges.

Police has arrested four accused of rioting namely, Shakeel Haider, Altaf, Aftab and Naik Mohammad, DPO Mohammad Naveed has said.

“Arms and drugs have been recovered from the arrested persons,” DPO Bhakkar said.

