Thursday, December 28, 2023
PHC suspends notification to end free electricity to WAPDA officers

By Usman Danish
TOP NEWS

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday suspended the decision of the caretaker government to end the provision of free electricity units to the WAPDA employees, ARY News reported.

The ruling was announced during the hearing of a plea of PESCO offices for free electricity units provision.

The PHC after suspending the notification of the government, issued notices to the caretaker federal government and WAPDA.

The respondents have been asked to submit their responses at the next hearing of the case

It is to be noted that Pakistan ended free electricity units for the DISCOs and GENCOs, WAPDA and NTDC officers from December 1, 2023.

In a notification issued by the power division, it was stated the federal cabinet had approved monetisation of free electricity units admissible to the employees of Wapda, ex-Wapda companies, including distribution companies (Discos), generation companies (Gencos), National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and Power Information Technology Company (PITC).

The WAPDA employees had been protesting for the continuing of free electricity units to them.

