ISLAMABAD: A lighthearted courtroom moment turned into laughter at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday during the bail hearing of a woman accused of assaulting her husband.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the bail petition filed by the father of the accused, Amna Saeed, who is currently in police custody. She holds a PhD in Philosophy, her lawyer said.

The husband’s counsel informed the court that Amna had tortured her husband—a member of the security forces—on three separate occasions, leaving visible marks of injuries on his body.

He added that police recovered an iron rod from her possession, noting that she also assaulted her two young daughters.

“Is this woman a commando?” the judge asked the lawyer.

Observing the giggles in the courtroom, Justice Soomro said to the lawyer, “You are laughing, and the entire court is laughing too.”

The judge inquired of the Investigating Officer (IO) whether the woman’s mental health checkup had been carried out upon her arrest. The officer confirmed that no psychiatric evaluation had been conducted.

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The woman’s counsel responded that even if the woman had assaulted her husband in anger, she was the “lordship of the house”, prompting laughter in the courtroom, with the judge also smiling. He argued that many delicate family matters were better left undiscussed in court.

The lawyer further said the woman had taken her husband to hospital in her car after assaulting him.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro reserved the verdict on the bail petition.