Phil Simmons appointed Karachi Kings head coach for PSL 9

Karachi Kings has appointed former West Indies cricketer Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

“The franchise proudly welcomes the esteemed Phil Simmons as their Head Coach, marking a significant step in their ongoing revitalisation and restructuring process,” the PSL franchise said in a statement.

Phil Simmons, renowned for his dual role as a star player and as the triumphant coach of the West Indies during the 2016 T20 World Cup, brings a wealth of experience and strategic prowess to the Karachi Kings’ camp, it added.

During his career, Phil Simmons scored 4,677 runs and picked up 87 wickets. He had a reputation for being an expert limited-over format player.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Simmons stated, “Returning to Karachi, a city I hold dear from my playing days, feels like a homecoming. I am thrilled to join forces with Haider Azhar and the rest of the team’s think tank, drawing from the rich cricketing heritage of this country”.

“I am thankful to team owner Salman Iqbal, CEO Tariq Wasi, and Karachi Kings management for this opportunity. We are eager to move ahead with our rebuilding and restart process of Karachi Kings and establish this franchise as a match-winning unit,” he added.

Salman Iqbal, the owner of Karachi Kings, extended a warm welcome to Simmons, emphasising the coach’s invaluable addition to the team.

“We are honored to have Phil Simmons join us as the Head Coach. His remarkable track record as a coach and player speaks volumes about his calibre. We are confident his leadership will drive Karachi Kings to greater heights,” he added.