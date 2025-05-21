Disney drops first footage from ‘Phineas and Ferb’ revival

Phineas and Ferb is officially making a comeback with a brand new season, ten years after the original show ended on Disney Channel.

Fans have now been treated to their very first look at the return, with a special sneak peek clip from the new premiere episode.

The new season of Phineas and Ferb will launch on 5th June on Disney Channel, and begin streaming on Disney+ from 6th June.

This Phineas and Ferb comeback is being treated as Season 5, and it picks up right where Season 4 left off, with the stepbrothers ready for another 104 days of summer and a whole lot of invention.

The preview clip from the opening episode has got fans excited, showing that the new series will stick closely to the original fun and adventure.

The story of new Phineas and Ferb continues as Candace tries once again to catch her brothers in the act, while Perry the Platypus returns as Agent P, working to stop Dr. Doofenshmirtz from his usual evil plans.

In total, 40 segments have been announced, which will make up 20 full episodes.

Original creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh are both back for new Phineas and Ferb, which has helped keep the same feel and humour.

Povenmire will again voice Doofenshmirtz, while Marsh returns as Major Monogram.

Much of the original voice cast from old Phineas and Ferb is returning as well.

Read More: Zootopia 2 trailer teases exciting new animals including a snake villain

Disney has said the show will remain true to its original charm, and early clips show that fans can expect the same mix of creativity, jokes, and adventure.

There’s no word yet on whether more episodes of Phineas and Ferb will come after these first 20, but with the strong reaction already, it seems likely.

This first glimpse proves that Phineas and Ferb are back, and it feels like old times.