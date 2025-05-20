Zootopia 2 trailer teases exciting new animals including a snake villain

Disney has released the first trailer for Zootopia 2, and it promises fans plenty of new animal characters and a fresh mystery to solve.

The teaser shows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde back in action as the police duo head to Marsh Market, a new part of the city filled with semi-aquatic animals like otters, hippos, seals, and sea lions.

This time, Judy and Nick are searching for Gary De’Snake – Zootopia’s very first snake character.

Voiced by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actor Ke Huy Quan, Gary is described as “creepy, slithery, and highly venomous”.

The Oscar winner joked that, like him, the snake is “terrifying and villainous”.

Zootopia 2 also introduces new voices including Quinta Brunson as Dr Fuzzby, a cheerful therapy quokka helping the duo through some partner troubles.

Fortune Feimster joins as Nibbles the Beaver. Several fan favourites from the original film return as well, including Shakira’s Gazelle, Mr Big the crime boss, and Flash the slow-moving sloth.

According to Disney, the plot of Zootopia 2 sees Judy and Nick go undercover in unknown parts of the city to solve what is being called their most dangerous and difficult case yet.

Their search for Gary De’Snake will test their partnership like never before.

The original Zootopia came out in 2016 and was a massive success, earning over $1 billion at the global box office.

Since then, it has inspired theme park attractions in Shanghai and Florida. Now, Zootopia 2 aims to capture that magic again with even more animals, laughs, and thrills.

Directed by Oscar winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Zootopia 2 will be released in cinemas on 26 November.

