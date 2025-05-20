Predator drops new trailer for ‘Killer Of Killers’ animated film

A brand-new trailer has just been released for Predator: Killer Of Killers, the upcoming animated film heading to Hulu and Disney+ on 6th June.

The film acts as a lead-in to a new live-action Predator movie expected later this year, with both projects directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

Predator: Killer Of Killers is an action-packed anthology story that follows three deadly warriors from different periods in history.

A Viking mother trains her young son in the art of revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan fights against his Samurai brother, and a WWII pilot takes flight to face a strange threat during wartime.

Each of these fighters may be a killer in their own right, but they all become prey when they meet the true hunter — the Predator, the ultimate killer of killers.

The trailer offers a glimpse at the unique animation style and the dark, thrilling tone of the film.

It showcases intense action scenes across various time periods, giving viewers a taste of what’s to come when Predator: Killer Of Killers arrives next month.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, with Josh Wassung from The Third Floor serving as co-director, the film is written by Micho Robert Rutare.

Read More: Sakamoto Days reveals new look & trailer ahead of part 2 premiere

The story comes from Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters originally created by Jim Thomas and John Thomas.

Predator: Killer Of Killers promises a fresh take on the iconic sci-fi horror series, blending historical settings with the franchise’s signature suspense and action.

With its bold new approach and striking visuals, fans of the Predator series have much to look forward to.

The trailer is now available to watch online, giving a first look at this thrilling animated adventure before Predator: Killer Of Killers premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on 6th June.

In other anime news, Netflix officially dropped a thrilling new trailer for Sakamoto Days Part 2, giving fans a glimpse into what’s next for the action-packed anime.

The upcoming chapter of the hit anime series is set to premiere on July 14th, and the trailer promises even more action, humour, and emotional moments.

The new footage shows Sakamoto Days Part 2 picking up right where the first part left off. Fans can expect plenty of explosive action scenes, including a major battle set on Tokyo Tower.