Sakamoto Days reveals new look & trailer ahead of part 2 premiere

Netflix has officially dropped a thrilling new trailer for Sakamoto Days Part 2, giving fans a glimpse into what’s next for the action-packed anime.

The upcoming chapter of the hit anime series is set to premiere on July 14th, and the trailer promises even more action, humour, and emotional moments.

The new footage shows Sakamoto Days Part 2 picking up right where the first part left off. Fans can expect plenty of explosive action scenes, including a major battle set on Tokyo Tower.

The fight becomes so intense that the tower starts to fall apart, but the chaos only adds to the excitement.

Sakamoto Days Part 2 also highlights the emotional weight of the story, as Sakamoto’s family is put in danger. One dark moment shows his wife being held hostage by an enemy looking for him.

Despite the tension, the trailer keeps the tone light with the series’ trademark humour. Sakamoto’s struggles with his weight are still played for laughs, including a moment when he jokes about being unable to slim down.

Sakamoto Days Part 2 continues to showcase TMS Entertainment’s high-quality animation, which has helped make the anime stand out this season.

Fans will also be pleased to see the return of Sakamoto’s ally, Shin Asakura, as they work together to keep Sakamoto’s family safe.

Sakamoto Days Part 2 follows the story of Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman who gave up his violent past to live a peaceful life with his wife and daughter.

But staying out of trouble isn’t easy when old enemies come looking for him. Despite his quiet life as a shop owner, Sakamoto still has the skills and strength to protect his loved ones.

Since the release of Part 1 in January, Sakamoto Days has become one of Netflix’s biggest anime hits.

With over eight million manga copies sold worldwide, the series continues to grow in popularity. Sakamoto Days Part 2 looks set to be another major success for Netflix’s anime line-up in 2025.