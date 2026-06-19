Photoshop and Premiere Pro users get new Adobe AI assistant

New chatbot-style tools are now being released in public beta for Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io. These assistants are designed to automate repetitive tasks and assist users with edits via natural language prompts.

Instead of navigating menus or learning complex workflows, users can describe their desired actions, and the software handles the rest.

In Photoshop, this means users can reorganize layers, swap backgrounds, resize assets for various platforms, and perform other edits simply by describing the outcome. This expands on Adobe’s existing AI-powered editing tools, like those in Firefly, which are also available in the web version of Photoshop.

Premiere Pro’s latest feature is especially handy: it can sort footage into bins, rename clips according to scene content, analyze dialogue to automatically insert timeline markers, and assist in forming an initial video structure—streamlining the pre-editing process.

Illustrator’s assistant aids with production tasks by detecting missing fonts, fixing color mode issues, and reorganizing layers. It can also generate multiple design variations from spreadsheets and documents.

InDesign’s assistant focuses on publishing workflows, enabling users to apply style updates and perform print-readiness checks across layouts. Frame.io’s assistant helps organize assets, highlight revision notes, and suggest B-roll footage during editing.

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Each assistant is customized for its respective application but shares Adobe’s core “conversational creative agent” technology. Adobe aims to provide every creative professional with an AI assistant that understands their tools, offering a personalized experience rather than a generic chatbot.

This rollout represents one of Adobe’s largest AI expansions. Following integrations with Express, Acrobat, and Firefly, the company now extends this prompt-driven AI approach directly into the Creative Cloud apps that many designers, photographers, and video editors use daily.