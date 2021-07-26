‘Phuppo’ Sonya Hussyn visits Iqra and Yasir’s newborn son

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s son Kabir Hussain is already a star favourite as ‘star phuppo (aunt)’ Sonya Hussyn came down to meet the newborn on Sunday.

Sonya dropped by at Iqra and Yasir’s ‘new beautiful and peaceful’ home late on Sunday to meet the couple’s newborn Kabir Hussain who made his way earthside on Friday, July 23.

Sharing a photo of Sonya Hussyn holding his son on Instagram late on Sunday, Yasir wrote, “Star Phuppo se mil k Kabir bohot khush hua. aur khushi toh phuppo k chehry per bhi dikhai de rahi hai. (Kabir is really happy after meeting his star aunt, and happiness is visible on his aunt’s face too!)”

IQRA AZIZ, YASIR HUSSAIN BLESSED WITH A BABY BOY

“Thank you @sonyahussyn for your Love and Duas,” he added.

Yasir also recorded a video of Sonya Hussyn arriving at their house with blue balloons to celebrate the birth of Kabir.

The couple, who tied the knot in December of 2019, announced the arrival of Kabir on Instagram on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Yasir Hussain shared an adorable snap of their son’s hand and revealed that they named him Kabir Hussain.