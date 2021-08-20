PIA airlifts more passengers including foreigners from Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has airlifted more passengers including foreign nationals from Kabul via special flights, ARY News reported on Friday.

A special flight of PIA, PK-6250, brought 90 passengers to Islamabad from the Afghan capital Kabul.

The national carrier operated A-320 and Boeing 777 aircraft in Afghanistan capital to bring stranded nationals and foreigners.

The national flag carrier operated two special flights from Islamabad to Kabul on Friday and airlifted stranded Pakistanis and foreigners in Afghanistan.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik also departed for Kabul via a special flight where he was welcomed by the director of Afghanistan civil aviation authority and Pakistani ambassador.

Arshad Malik also held important meetings at Kabul airport and exchanged views on administrative and operational matters of the national carrier.

According to the PIA spokesperson, overall 390 passengers have been brought to Pakistan via two special flights. The travellers include foreign diplomats, journalists and employees.

Following the directives of the aviation minister, the airline is mulling over a plan to operate more flights in Afghanistan, the spokesperson added.