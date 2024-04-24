PIA announces additional flights to northern areas

Karachi: In order to promote tourism, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced additional flights to northern areas, ARY News reported.

The national airline’s spokesperson said that additional flights will be added to the northern regions soon. He said that two-way flights from Islamabad to Chitral will be included in the operation from May 18.

The spokesman added that the PIA will operate two weekly flights. Additionally, the national airline’s two-way flights from Dubai to Skardu will also be started from April 29.

According to the spokesperson, flights from Dubai to Skardu will operate on Fridays and from Skardu to Dubai on Sundays.

In 2022, the PIA also announced additional flights to attract tourists from around the world to the northern areas. The national airline had offered to book tickets in advance to avoid missing out on the opportunity during the holidays.

Earlier, the PIA started preparations to finalize a plan for the restoration of flight operations to Europe, anticipating the ban to be removed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) next month.

The EASA had enforced a flight ban on the national carrier following a tragic plane crash in Karachi in May 2020, claiming 97 lives. The subsequent investigation revealed irregularities in the licensing process for commercial pilots.

The national flag carrier has decided to make Paris as hub for Europe flights, say sources.