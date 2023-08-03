PIA announces commencement of int’l flights in Skardu

KARACHI: The national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the commencement of international flights in Skardu, ARY News reported on Thursday.

For the first time, PIA will operate international flights in Skardu.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the airline will operate its first-ever international flight from Dubai to Skardu on August 14 – the Independence Day of Pakistan.

All preparations have been completed for operating the international flight at the Skardu airport and booking has also been started.

After the inaugural flight, the national airline will operate weekly flights on August 19 from Dubai to Skardu and another flight from Skardu to Dubai on August 22.

The spokesperson added that the Dubai-Skardu flight will later depart for Islamabad to facilitate the passengers.

In June, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started direct flights between Karachi and Skardu after launching direct flights from Lahore.

The first Lahore-Skardu flight was operated on June 3.