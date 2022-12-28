PIA announces discount on Beijing-Islamabad flights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced discounted fares for passengers travelling on the Beijing-Islamabad route, state-owned news agency reported on Wednesday.

The new fare from Beijing to Islamabad is now RMB 4,681 including all taxes, which will greatly facilitate those passengers who plan to travel to Pakistan to meet their families during the Chinese New Year holidays, a senior official told APP.

The national flag carrier has also announced a cut in the existing fare of the Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing round trip, setting the new price at RMB 12,050 including all taxes.

PIA is currently operating weekly passenger flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

In addition, PIA has also been granted approval to start weekly flights on the Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad route by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the airline is making necessary arrangements to start flights on this route, according to state agency.

Moreover, China will scrap the quarantine requirement for international arrivals starting from January 8.

