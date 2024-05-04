PIA announces Hajj flight operations

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to initiate its Hajj flight operations from May 09 and will continue till June 10, 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, PIA will operate direct flights this year to Jeddah and Madina from eight cities in Pakistan including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Sialkot, and Sukkur.

Announcing the Hajj flight operation, the PIA spokesperson asserted that the national airline will facilitate around 34,000 pilgrims, through 170 flights, from May 09 till June 10, 2024.

The national airline spokesperson confirmed that a total of 19,000 pilgrims from the government scheme and 15,000 private pilgrims will travel through the PIA.

However, the pilgrims specifically traveling from Karachi or Islamabad can avail of the facility of Saudi immigration at the airport under the Road to Mecca Project’s operations, which will save the hassle of long queues for immigration in Jeddah or Madinah.

PIA has also issued a guidebook for the awareness of Hajj which contains detailed instructions to use the Nusuk application and other necessary instructions.

The spokesperson added that the Pilgrims must register their mobile numbers while booking their tickets so that they can get timely information about their flights.