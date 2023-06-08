PIA announces Islamabad-Gilgit direct flights

KARACHI: After Skardu, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced direct flights for Gilgit from Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier will operate two flights daily from Islamabad Airport to Gilgit to facilitate the tourists.

The step has been taken after witnessing an increase in the number of tourists due to schools vacation.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started direct flights between Karachi and Skardu after launching direct flights from Lahore.

Read more: PIA starts Karachi-Skardu direct flights

The first PIA flight between Karachi and the tourist destination Skardu, PK-454, was operated today with more than 150 passengers on board.

The national flag carrier’s spokesperson said that the number of passengers increased on Skardu flights due to summer vacations in schools. It added that the airline decides to initiate flights from Lahore and Karachi to Skardu.