PIA announces new flight plan for tourist destinations

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a new flight plan for different tourist destinations including Gilgit and Skardu, ARY News reported on Friday.

In an announcement today, the national flag carrier announced to initiate flights from Balochistan’s Kech district to Turbat city. The airline will operate flights from Quetta to Turbat from February 26.

It may be noted here that the airline had decided to operate flights between Turbat and Sharjah in January last year. ATR planes will be used for flight operations between Turbat and Sharjah, the spokesperson said.

The decision was taken to facilitate citizens for travelling to the mountainous areas.

Moreover, PIA will resume the flight operation from Lahore and Karachi to Gilgit and Skardu to promote tourism in the northern areas. The PIA spokesperson said that the flight operation aimed to promote tourism in the northern areas of the country.

The national carrier will resume the flight operation on March 13. PIA will operate flights from Lahore to Gilgit and from Karachi to Skardu.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided to operate direct flights to Australia twice a week.

The national airline will launch its flight operation to Australia with two direct flights from Lahore and Karachi in the last week of March, they said.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that PIA will operate direct flights to Australia twice a week, for which it will use its Boeing 777 aircraft.

He had said the national flag carrier has approached Australia’s aviation authority for permission to start the flight operation.

