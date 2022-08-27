PIA announces to start relief operation for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has announced to start relief operation to support victims trapped following heavy floods and torrential rainfall, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat has instructed the authorities to remain vigilant and restore Emergency Response Center.

A second-level emergency alert has been issued in emergency response center for relief operations. The national carrier will carry out relief operations in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A day earlier, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique instructed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to transport relief items of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the flood-affected people without any charges.

Speaking during a briefing from PIA high ups, the minister urged all national institutions to join hands for integrated relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

It is pertinent to mention here that recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods killed almost 945 people and injured over 1,350 others across Pakistan.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) revealed the statistics during a meeting of National Assembly’s standing committee on climate change. The NDMA officials briefed the participants on the flood situation across Pakistan.

During the meeting, it was revealed that almost 945 people have been killed and another 1356 sustained injuries in heavy rains and floods.

