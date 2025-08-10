PIA Boeing 777 engine fault causes major flight delays

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft experienced a critical technical fault after landing in Paris, resulting in its grounding at Charles de Gaulle Airport, ARY News Reported.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the aircraft experienced a fault in the engine as soon as it arrived, leaving it grounded at the airport.

The technical fault in the PIA Boeing 777 caused widespread disturbance across the airline’s international flight schedule.

Among the delays include the Islamabad to Paris flight PK749, which got delayed for10 hours and is now postponed to depart at 1:00 AM local time.

The PIA Boeing 777 fault had a domino effect on other routes, including Flight PK797, which was scheduled to fly from Lahore to Toronto, departed with a delay of 12.5 hours.

Likewise, private airline flight PA430 from which was to fly from Lahore to Abu Dhabi got delayed by 12 hours, and flight PK894 from which was scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur faced a delay of 7.5 hours.

This incident comes shortly after PIA resumed its Paris operations in January 2025, following a four-year suspension due to a European Union ban.

Earlier, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) denied rumours that Islamabad International Airport is being closed for eight days.

In an official statement, the PAA termed such reports “misleading,” clarifying that in the days leading up to Independence Day on August 14, brief aerial activities for celebrations will temporarily suspend arrivals and departures for only two hours on specified dates and times.