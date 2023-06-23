PIA concludes pre-Hajj operations

The pre-Hajj operations – scheduled to take place from Karachi to Jeddah – conducted by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was successfully concluded last night, marking an important milestone in facilitating pilgrims, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a significant number of 61,467 pilgrims has been facilitated through a total of 268 flights, serving a total of 41,000 government-sponsored pilgrims, 19,000 private pilgrims and 600 staff members based in Madina and Jeddah.

It is worth mentioning here that the pre-Hajj operations was commenced by PIA on May 21 and spanned until June 22, allowing ample time for pilgrims to make their preparations and travel arrangements.

The flights departed directly from major cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar, ensuring convenient access for pilgrims from different regions.

During the pre-Hajj operations, PIA’s achieved an impressive punctuality, with a remarkable rate of 94 per cent for timely departures among the 268 flights. Out of the total flights, an impressive number of 249 departed either on time or slightly ahead of schedule, ensuring a seamless travel experience for the pilgrims.

While some delays were encountered during the Hajj operation, they were limited to only 19 flights and were attributed to various reasons. Meanwhile the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PIA expressed his appreciation and applauded the teams involved in achieving a high rate of timely departures throughout the operation.

PIA is gearing up for the post-Hajj operation, which is set to commence on July 2 and will continue until August 2.