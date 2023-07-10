PIA crew vehicle accident: Air hostess succumbs to injuries

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess Rashida Majeed who sustained severe injuries in a road accident passed away in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

Two PIA air hostesses from a post-Hajj flight got wounded after their vehicle hit another car in the parking area of the Lahore airport earlier in the month. The wounded flight attendants had been shifted to the hospital via ambulances.

It was the second accident of the PIA crew vehicle in the span of five days as another car met an accident while transporting flight attendants from Lahore to Sialkot.

In the accident, air hostesses sustained critical injuries despite the airbags of the vehicle deployed.

READ: PIA crew vehicle meets accident at Lahore airport, air hostesses injured

One of the injured flight attendants, Rashida Majeed succumbed to her wounds at a private hospital in Lahore.

People’s Unity General Secretary Rana Kashif hinted at holding protests if responsible persons behind the accident are not brought to justice. He said that several airline vehicles met accidents due to the negligence of the PIA administration.

The People’s Unity of PIA Employees CBA gave a call to hold protests at airports across the country.