PIA decides to resume flight operation to Kabul

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume flight operation to Kabul on Monday, ARY News reported on Friday.

The national carrier will resume its flight operation to Kabul on September 13 as the first flight will depart for Afghanistan capital on Monday at 7:30 am.

The civil aviation authority of Afghanistan granted permission to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to land at the Kabul airport.

The PIA spokesperson said in a statement that the national carrier completed the preparations for the Kabul flight operation in which Airbus 320 aircraft will be used.

In another development, the PIA management announced to operate special flights to Najaf, Baghdad and Damascus on the occasion of Arbaeen.

The spokesperson announced that PIA will operate direct flights to the said destinations from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. According to the flight schedule, eight flights will be operated from Karachi to Najaf, three flights to Damascus and one flight to Baghdad.

Moreover, three flights will be operated from Lahore to Najaf, one each to Baghdad and Damascus.

From the federal capital Islamabad, one flight will be departed to Najaf, the spokesperson added.

The special flight operation on Arbaeen will be started from September 17 to 24.